Carlisle Companies Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $22.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $422.26. 296,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,342. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $259.74 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

