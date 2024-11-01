CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $144.75 million for the quarter. CarParts.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CarParts.com Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 372,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.67. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Further Reading

