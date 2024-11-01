Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

Carvana Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $247.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24,755.76 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $259.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $3,181,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,896,487.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $10,338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,240,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,033,801.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $3,181,144.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,896,487.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,705,891 shares of company stock valued at $455,601,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

