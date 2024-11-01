Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 166 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Burr Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $829.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $913.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $788.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.