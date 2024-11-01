Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -73.62%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

