Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $381.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.95. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $394.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.