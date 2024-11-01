Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,974,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,157,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 120,451 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,327 shares of company stock worth $16,916,720. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

