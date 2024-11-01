Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 48.8% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,670,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 163.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

TGT opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

