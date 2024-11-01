Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31,680.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 694,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,310,000 after purchasing an additional 691,900 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after purchasing an additional 559,019 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,980,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 301.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,316,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,320,000 after buying an additional 233,742 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $123.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

