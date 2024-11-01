Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 504.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $982,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 105.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

