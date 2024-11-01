Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 1,767,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 419,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Cavendish Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.77. The company has a market capitalization of £35.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Farrugia sold 685,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £82,208.40 ($106,611.85). 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

