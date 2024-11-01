CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,349. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at $324,349. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 38,816 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $397,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,997. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,323 shares of company stock worth $2,157,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,281 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,133,000 after buying an additional 857,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,917,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

