Celestia Price Down 21.7% This Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00006414 BTC on popular exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $624.46 million and $191.11 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,080,426,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,080,213,041.095605 with 399,602,581.376425 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.86830633 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $233,934,355.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

