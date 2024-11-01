Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.15 and last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 811467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

