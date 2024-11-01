Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$99.41 and last traded at C$98.99, with a volume of 306028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Celestica Stock Up 3.0 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total value of C$14,524,318.50. In other Celestica news, Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total transaction of C$58,605.18. Also, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total value of C$14,524,318.50. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
