Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 10,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

NYSE:COR traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.31. 695,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,246. Cencora has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.46 and a 200 day moving average of $230.71.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

