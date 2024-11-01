Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Cenovus Energy Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of CVE stock opened at C$22.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2619279 earnings per share for the current year.
CVE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.30.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
