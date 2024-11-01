Centerspace’s (CSR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centerspace by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Centerspace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

