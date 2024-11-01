Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $126.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Centrus Energy traded as high as $108.91 and last traded at $108.91, with a volume of 41010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

