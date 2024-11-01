CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €99.50 ($108.15) and last traded at €99.90 ($108.59). 4,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €100.40 ($109.13).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $687.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.

