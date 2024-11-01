C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Announces Earnings Results

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 11.39%.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

C&F Financial stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $202.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

