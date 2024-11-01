Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Update

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 11,190,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,117,000 after buying an additional 809,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,585,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 433,709 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 284.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,998 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,747,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 105,511 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 158.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Chegg from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Chegg Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 1,362,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chegg has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $167.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 91.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.