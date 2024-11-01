Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $281.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

