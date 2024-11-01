Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $148.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

