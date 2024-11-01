Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Down 5.7% in October

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 5,840,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. UBS Group dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 target price on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,623.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,493 in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.06. 80,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,688. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $143.69.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

