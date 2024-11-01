Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 317 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

