Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,130,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 21,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 22.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,323,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Cinemark Trading Down 2.3 %

CNK stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 4,232,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

