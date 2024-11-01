Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 2.25. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,047,588 shares in the company, valued at $616,075,997.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,173.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,047,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,075,997.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,943,078 shares of company stock worth $23,609,769. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,900,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,390 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

