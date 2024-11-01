Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.71 and last traded at $112.87. Approximately 98,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 485,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut shares of Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 34,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

