Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

CAVA stock opened at $133.56 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 362.00 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

