Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Cut by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,592 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of C stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

