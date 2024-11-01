ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.81.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

