Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Climb Global Solutions has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %
CLMB stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Climb Global Solutions Company Profile
Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.
