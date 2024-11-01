CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNX. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,794.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

