Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTSH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

CTSH traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 192,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.