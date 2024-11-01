Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Cohu updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 330,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.53. Cohu has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $130,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

