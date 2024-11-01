Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $26.33. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 132,407 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $683,475.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $130,204 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,421,000 after buying an additional 59,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cohu by 111.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 122.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Cohu by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

