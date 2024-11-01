Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock opened at C$212.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$200.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$174.07. The firm has a market cap of C$10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$115.00 and a 1 year high of C$217.53.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.