Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
CIGI stock opened at C$212.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$200.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$174.07. The firm has a market cap of C$10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$115.00 and a 1 year high of C$217.53.
About Colliers International Group
Further Reading
