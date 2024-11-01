Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.90. 93,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,517. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $87.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

