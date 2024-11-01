Columbia US High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:NJNK) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Columbia US High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:NJNK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1072 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Columbia US High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NJNK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,658. Columbia US High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13.

