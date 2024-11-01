Columbia US High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:NJNK) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Columbia US High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:NJNK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1072 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Columbia US High Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA NJNK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,658. Columbia US High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia US High Yield ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia US High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia US High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.