Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.1 million-$254.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.0 million. Columbus McKinnon also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.74 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 354,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,485. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.00 million, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $242.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.