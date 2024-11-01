Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

