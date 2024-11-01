Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,882,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,642,484. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

