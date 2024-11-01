Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Vance W. Tang Sells 2,700 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $390.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $424.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

