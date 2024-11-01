Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,092 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,250,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.