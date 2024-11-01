Comparing Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) & Its Competitors

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) is one of 433 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Donnelley Financial Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions 13.22% 25.45% 12.27% Donnelley Financial Solutions Competitors -26.01% -87.77% -7.11%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Competitors 507 1751 3634 67 2.55

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Donnelley Financial Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.98%. As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donnelley Financial Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions $802.60 million $82.20 million 17.79 Donnelley Financial Solutions Competitors $278.62 million $21.61 million 500.90

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Donnelley Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). The CM-SS segment provides Venue and ActiveDisclosure solutions to public and private companies to manage public and private transactional and compliance processes; collaborate; and tag, validate, and file SEC documents. The CM-CCM segment offers tech-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies for deal solutions and SEC compliance requirements. The IC-SS segment provides clients with the Arc Suite platform that contains a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including ArcDigital, ArcReporting, ArcPro, and ArcRegulatory, as well as services that enable storage and management of compliance and regulatory information in a self-service and central repository for accessing, assembling, editing, translating, rendering, and submitting documents to regulators and investors. The IC-CCM segment offers tech-enabled solutions for creating, filing and distributing regulatory communications, and solutions for investor communications, as well as XBRL and iXBRL-formatted filings pursuant for Investment Company Act through the SEC’s EDGAR system. This segment also provides turnkey proxy services, including discovery, planning and implementation, print and mail management, solicitation, tabulation services, stockholder meeting review, and expert support. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

