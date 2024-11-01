Comparing Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and TRX Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $81.18 million 0.15 -$16.02 million ($0.46) -0.28 TRX Gold $38.32 million 2.93 $2.25 million N/A N/A

TRX Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Resource.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.4% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -51.93% -27.52% -13.63% TRX Gold -3.06% -3.84% -2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gold Resource and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 TRX Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gold Resource currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,274.71%. TRX Gold has a consensus price target of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 291.01%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than TRX Gold.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Gold Resource on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

