Comparing RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CleanSpark and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 92.42%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.18, indicating that its share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and RocketFuel Blockchain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $168.41 million 16.52 -$136.59 million N/A N/A RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 3.36 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -46.31% -3.64% -3.39% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CleanSpark beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

