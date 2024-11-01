Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,360 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $87,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 37.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,291,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after acquiring an additional 351,550 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vericel by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,407. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $724,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,142,373.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $724,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,373.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $241,252.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,764 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

