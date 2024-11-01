Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $221.79 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 740,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. RBC Bearings comprises approximately 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $221,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 416.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.89. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.64 and a 52 week high of $309.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBC

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.